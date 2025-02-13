Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: How Swish is building a quick commerce platform for food delivery

The right questions, as wisdom goes, will always get you the right answers. Early last year, Aniket Shah reached out to a score of consumers in Bengaluru with a question. The query was not if food could be delivered in 10 minutes. It could be done. Players had experimented in the past, and there were pilots around it. The big, and the right, question was: Was the ‘food preparation to delivery’ done correctly? Was anything missing in the experience? The answer triggered the rollout of Swish, a 10-minute food delivery app.

Founded in August 2024 by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S, Swish manages the entire process—from food preparation to delivery—and operates within a geographical radius of 1.5 to 2 kilometres. The startup operates several cloud kitchens in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, Koramangala and Bellandur areas, and has raised $2 million in its maiden funding round led by Accel last year. “We discovered that food delivery in 10 minutes should be done and controlled by the first party,” reckons Shah, an alum from IIT-Kharagpur who has had stints at Citi, Jupiter, Pillow and Meesho. “From the making of food to delivery to controlling the entire food stack, everything should be fully owned and managed,” he says.

Swish, Shah claims, has a distinct playbook. “One needs to set up large kitchens from scratch. I don’t think anybody does that except big restaurant players,” he contends. Swish, he claims, has over 70 unique stock-keeping units (SKUs), covering diverse categories such as indulgences, snacks, beverages and meals. “We have a unique and good business model, and the category has high gross margins,” he says, adding that he has found a right fit in his co-founders. While Sukheja has had stints at Pillow and Zamp, Saran has worked with Pharmeasy, Pillow and Polygon.

The segment is heating up. While Swiggy and Zomato are getting aggressive with their 10-minute food delivery play, a bunch of smaller players, too, has jumped into the frying pan. Shah, though, is not scared of competition. “We are lucky to have fearlessness as a trait. We thrive in challenges,” he says, adding that the under-one-year-old startup has angel backing from a bunch of top dogs, including former Swiggy Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy.

Sakshi Chopra, one of the jury members for the 30 Under 30 category, was impressed with the vision of the founders. “All delivery businesses will become more hyperlocal over time and the same holds for food delivery,” says the managing director at Peak XV. Swish, she adds, has good founders and has a large addressable market. It also caught the attention of another jury member. “They are building something truly ambitious, and the founders should be lauded for the breadth of ambition,” says Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner of Rukam Capital. Meanwhile, Shah reckons that food is a massive opportunity. While the traditional food delivery models have solved the planned meals, they don’t have answers for a bigger problem. “We are taking a stab at the unplanned meals,” he says. Aniket Shah (25), Founder, Swish Ujjwal Sukheja (24) and Saran S (24), Co-founders , Swish Ecommerce, Retail & Consumer Tech