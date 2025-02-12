Kavya Karnatac: A window into the lives of the forgotten people

Kavya Karnatac’s passion for storytelling was put to the test when she and her team were attacked by a mob while filming at India’s tallest garbage dump in Delhi’s Ghazipur. Undeterred, the 27-year-old content creator continued to pursue her goal of highlighting the daily struggles of people living in this neglected area, plagued by health, water and sanitation crises. The resulting video has garnered over three million views on YouTube.

Karnatac’s approach to storytelling breaks the mould of traditional content creation, taking her audience on a journey that is raw and real. Her videos offer a window into the lives of everyday people, giving a voice to the unvoiced.

Kavya Karnatac (27)

Founder, KK Create

Since launching her YouTube channel KK Create two years ago, Karnatac has achieved significant success, garnering 973 million views in 466 videos with two million subscribers. Her investigative content has covered a range of topics, from the water crisis in Rajasthan to India’s biggest coal-producing district, Dhanbad in Jharkhand, where the ground has been burning for over 100 years.

Hailing from Uttarakhand’s Nainital, Karnatac pursued a master’s degree in media and cultural studies from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. During her time there, she worked on a documentary film about Mumbai’s Aarey forest and the adivasi community, which sparked her interest in creating cultural content.

“My aim with KK Create is to visit each of India’s 800 districts, experience their stories, and share them through my videos,” says Karnatac, currently filming in Ladakh. “I envision KK Create as one of India’s biggest documentary channels, telling stories of unique places and people.”

After three years of working as a video producer at digital entertainment company Pocket Aces, Karnatac decided to quit her job in 2022 and take a break. During this time, she discovered her love for creating informational videos and started populating content on her social media page.

The response was overwhelming, with Karnatac gaining 200,000 followers on Instagram within two months. She single-handedly managed everything, from research and scripting to shooting and editing, using a friend’s laptop. Despite having no experience in starting her own business, hiring people or managing finances, Karnatac persevered.

Initially, Karnatac faced challenges in securing brand deals due to her focus on cultural content. However, her persistence paid off, and today she earns around ₹15,00,000 per month. Her team has grown to 10 people, and she has collaborated with brands like Netflix, ITC, Google and Hotstar.

Karnatac’s revenue streams include brand deals (60 to 65 percent), YouTube ads and viewer donations. She also works closely with the government to promote their schemes. “My personal goal in the coming years is to reduce our dependence on brands and create content that sustains itself,” she says. Her Instagram following has reached almost two million, and she has expanded her content to include long-form, on-ground videos.

Karnatac’s attempt to document the culture, stories, and spirit of every district in India is commendable, says environmentalist Peepal Baba. “Her videos remind us of the invisible threads that bind our diverse land into one vibrant tapestry. This is real influence. She has the gift of making people see the extraordinary in what they might have overlooked—a quiet street, an old monument, a simple tradition. May her journey inspire countless others to rediscover and honour the treasures of our land.”