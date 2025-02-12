Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Manisha Koirala sets the record straight

Manisha Koirala sets the record straight

Battling cancer, ageism and sexism in Indian cinema--veteran actor Manisha Koirala opens up to Forbes India about her 30-year journey in films. Starring in iconic movies including Bombay (1995), 1942: A Love Story (1994), and Dil Se (1998) to her latest project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Koirala has seen several ups and downs through her career. And contrary to popular opinion, she doesn't belong to a royal family. Watch her clear the air with Forbes India's Naandika Tripathi
By: Naandika Tripathi
Published: Feb 12, 2025

More Videos

Hari

Khadim Batti and Alok Goyal on Whatfix's roadmap to IPO in two years

Feb 10, 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal new sm

Forbes India 30 Under 30: Inside Yashasvi Jaiswal's incredible journey to the top

Feb 5, 2025
Website Video Thumbnail

India's Global Influence: Driving change, inspiring the worldÂ - The Changemakers Episode 4

Jan 29, 2025
Hanumankind_SM

'I was never really serious about music, until...': Hanumankind

Jan 27, 2025
1200x900

Leaders of Tomorrow: Building impact, creating legacies - The Changemakers episode 3

Jan 23, 2025
Accel_Anand Daniel_Prayank Swaroop SM

Accel's Anand Daniel and Prayank Swaroop on the next decade of Indian startups

Jan 21, 2025
More Videos
X