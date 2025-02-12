Manisha Koirala sets the record straight

Battling cancer, ageism and sexism in Indian cinema--veteran actor Manisha Koirala opens up to Forbes India about her 30-year journey in films. Starring in iconic movies including Bombay (1995), 1942: A Love Story (1994), and Dil Se (1998) to her latest project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Koirala has seen several ups and downs through her career. And contrary to popular opinion, she doesn't belong to a royal family. Watch her clear the air with Forbes India's Naandika Tripathi