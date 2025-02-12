Forbes India 30 Under 30 2025: Simoul Alva seamlessly merges creativity and thoughtfulness

Simoul Alva grew up watching films and reading voraciously. Both served as windows to the world of design and helped her discover the power of imagination.

A recipient of the Ratan Tata Foundation Grant and a winner of the Helen Lansdowne Resor Scholarship by J Walter Thompson, Alva’s talent was first spotted when as a student at the National Institute of Design she was selected to represent India at the 44th Worldskills Competition in 2017 at Abu Dhabi. It involved competing against 30 other applicants of different nationalities on projects including packaging design, editorial, and visual identity. Alva went on to earn the medallion of excellence.

Simoul Alva (29)

Visual Design Lead, Ripple

During her final year, Alva interned at Pentagram in New York, where she worked with award-winning designer Michael Bierut. She also interned at Samsung Research America’s Think Tank Team and freelanced at Sagmeister & Walsh, securing full-time employment there in 2019.