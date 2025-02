Politics, caste, power in the Ghats: 'Tiger's Pond' crew discusses at Berlin Film Festival

An Anurag Kashyap-backed movie, Tiger's Pond (Vaghachipani) is a Kannada film set in a village in the Western Ghats "that you can't find on Google Maps". Film critic Meenakshi Shedde explores the India-Singapore film's genesis and purpose with director and writer Natesh Hegde, and producers Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh and Jeremy Chua