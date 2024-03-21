Fried & tested: KFC tops the pecking order

New Delhi. It was 2011. Though McDonald’s and KFC were no longer spring chickens, the former topped the pecking order in India and, therefore, earned the bragging and bullying rights. “Even if KFC comes right next to us,” Vikram Bakshi reportedly took a jibe at his rival brand and commented on the purported strategy of KFC to open outlets in proximity to the Golden Arches, “they gain nothing.” “To their Zinger, we've had our Spicy Burger,” the then-managing director of Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which used to run McDonald's franchises in north and east India, continued to flaunt their superiority. “They were worried... they had to call their Zinger Hot Zinger,” he reportedly added.