Top 10 largest cricket stadiums in the world

Explore the top 10 cricket stadiums from Melbourne to Mumbai that set the stage for some of cricket's biggest matches
|Stadium
|Seating Capacity
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|132,000
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|100,024
|Eden Gardens
|68,000
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium
|65,000
|Perth Stadium
|61,266
|Adelaide Oval
|53,583
|Greenfield International Stadium
|50,000
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|50,000
|Brabourne Stadium
|50,000
|Docklands Stadium
|48,003