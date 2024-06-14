Top 10 largest cricket stadiums in the world





List Of Largest Cricket Stadiums In The World

Stadium

Seating Capacity Narendra Modi Stadium 132,000 Melbourne Cricket Ground 100,024 Eden Gardens 68,000 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium 65,000 Perth Stadium 61,266 Adelaide Oval 53,583 Greenfield International Stadium 50,000 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 50,000 Brabourne Stadium 50,000 Docklands Stadium 48,003

Narendra Modi Stadium

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Year Opened: 1982

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Year Opened: 1853

Eden Gardens

Location: Kolkata, India

Year Opened: 1864

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

Location: Raipur, India

Year Opened: 2008

Perth Stadium

Location: Perth, Australia

Year Opened: 2018

Adelaide Oval

Location: Adelaide, Australia

Year Opened: 1871

Greenfield International Stadium

Location: Thiruvananthapuram, India

Year Opened: 2015

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Location: Lucknow, India

Year Opened: 2017

Brabourne Stadium

Location: Mumbai, India

Year Opened: 1937

Docklands Stadium

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Year Opened: 2000

ricket is a popular sport enriched by history and with a significant worldwide following. The game has evolved over the years, with various formats and leagues emerging. Stadiums are at the heart of cricket, serving as the backdrop for the action on the field. These venues are not just mere structures but integral to the cricketing experience. The layout and design of the stadium can greatly impact the game, with factors such as the size of the ground, the slope of the pitch, and the quality of the facilities all contributing to the overall experience.When it comes to cricket, the size of the stadiums is often measured by their spectator capacity. Here are the ten largest cricket stadiums in the worldHere's a closer look at the largest cricket stadiums in the world.The Narendra Modi Stadium, located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, is the world's largest cricket stadium, accommodating an impressive 132,000 spectators. Originally known as the Motera Stadium, it was renamed in honour of India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. This cutting-edge facility boasts four dressing rooms, 11 centre pitches, and two practice grounds, making it an ideal location for cricket enthusiasts. Since its inauguration in 2020, the biggest cricket stadium has hosted several high-profile matches, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.The Melbourne Cricket Ground, affectionately known as "The G," boasts a seating capacity of 100,024. Established in 1853, this iconic venue has hosted numerous significant sporting events, including the 2006 Commonwealth Games, the 1956 Summer Olympics, and the 1992 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. The stadium provides breathtaking views of the city and Yarra Park, making it a memorable experience for spectators.Eden Gardens of Kolkata, India, is a highly regarded international cricket stadium and the second-largest in the nation. Established in 1864, this historic venue boasts a seating capacity of 66,000 and serves as the home ground for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Bengal cricket team. Earning the moniker "cricket's answer to the Colosseum," Eden Gardens has hosted numerous prestigious matches, including the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup Final and the 2016 ICC World T20 Final.The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, also called the Nava Raipur International Cricket Stadium, is a 65,000-seat venue in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India. This facility became India's 50th international cricket venue in 2023. It also boasts one of the largest boundary dimensions among Indian cricket stadiums. The stadium was inaugurated in 2008 and hosted its first match in 2010 when Canada’s cricket team played a practice match against the Chhattisgarh state team. The stadium's first international cricket match was an ODI between New Zealand and India in 2023, which India won.Optus Stadium, formerly known as Perth Stadium, is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue in the Perth suburb of Burswood, Western Australia. Completed in late 2017, the stadium officially opened on January 21, 2018. With a total capacity of 61,266, including standing room, it ranks as the third-largest stadium in Australia, behind the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Stadium Australia. The venue can be expanded to accommodate up to 65,000 seats for rectangular sports.The Adelaide Oval is a premier sports ground in the picturesque parklands between Adelaide's city centre and North Adelaide. The stadium's record attendance for a cricket match was 55,317, achieved during the Second Ashes Test on December 2, 2017. Notably, the Adelaide Oval is also home to Australia's first stadium hotel, the Oval Hotel, which offers 138 guest rooms for visitors.The Kariavattom Sports Facilities Limited, a private company, built the Kariavattom Sports Stadium in 2014. With a seating capacity of 55,000, it was India's first DBOT model outdoor stadium. This means the company owned the ground for the first 15 years and leased it to the Kerala Cricket Association, the governing body.The Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium or Ekana Sports City, is a premier international cricket venue in Lucknow, India. With a seating capacity of 50,000, it ranks as the fifth-largest international cricket stadium in the country.The stadium was renamed in 2018 in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. As of January 18, 2024, the arena has hosted one Test match, nine One-Day Internationals (ODIs), six T20 Internationals (T20Is), and five games of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup.The Brabourne Stadium is a historic international cricket venue in Mumbai, Western India. Built during the British Bombay era, it is the home ground for the Mumbai men's and women's cricket teams. With a seating capacity of 50,000, the ground is owned by the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The stadium hosted several notable events, including the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and the first T20 International in India in 2007. It also hosted a Test match in December 2009, setting a record for the biggest gap between two Tests at the same ground. The ground was previously home to the Mumbai Indians and hosted several high-profile matches, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2013.Docklands Stadium, currently known as Marvel Stadium due to naming rights sponsorship, is a versatile multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue in the Docklands suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The stadium proudly features a retractable roof and can be converted from an oval to a rectangular configuration for different sports. Following the 2016/17 Big Bash League season, Docklands Stadium was rated Australia's most entertaining venue for T20 cricket.