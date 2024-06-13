The Indian tourist wants immersive sports experiences. India needs to catch up to demand

You need to travel overseas to tick off certain items off your bucket list because India—where cricket is considered a religion—has no paid tours of stadiums, museums that ride on nostalgia and glory, or libraries where common citizens can educate themselves about the lives of great sportspersons and the importance of a sporting nation
For devout Chelsea follower Prathamesh Mulye, the excitement of having visited Stamford Bridge, the English football club’s home ground, lingered on for hours after he had stepped on the turf. On a family holiday to London and Scotland with wife Shruti Venkatesh and his in-laws in May, the working professional from Mumbai was adamant on booking a guided stadium tour at his ‘sacred’ place. And he’s glad he did.
