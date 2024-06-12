Hanging out with Lewis Hamilton: A look inside Marriott's money-can't-buy experiences, and more

Rajeev Menon, president, Marriott International for Asia Pacific excluding China, speaks about the Bonvoy loyalty programme's rewards, expansion plans and hotels for millennials
What if you could watch not one, not two, but three stops of Taylor Swift’s historic Eras tour, without selling a kidney? Or hang out with Lewis Hamilton at an F1 garage? Or fly to Sydney to watch the Australian Open, with a pit stop at the ‘back of the house’, the area from which Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic walk through—a ‘place you can’t buy a ticket to’?
(This story appears in the 14 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)