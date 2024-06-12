Global luxe brands rush to cater to the VIP Indian tourist

With the well-heeled Indian traveller splurging on sports and other experiences, personalised luxe itineraries are being curated like never before
As the rich Indian traveller in pursuit of the exclusive—a tribe growing phenomenally since the pandemic—descends on London over the next few months, global ultra-luxury hotels, top restaurants and boutique concierge services are going out of their way to cater to them. There’s not just strawberry and cream, but also customised cocktails, personal shoppers, book readings by celebrity authors, spas and tête-à-tête with Scottish whisky collectors.
