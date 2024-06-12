AI will transform our games, but the problem is how much it will cost: Ubisoft CEO

Yves Guillemot described generative AI, in which trained computer programs create everything from text to videos in seconds on simple prompts, as "something that will transform our games."
Generative AI will profoundly change how video games are created and played, but its capital costs are a serious hurdle, the CEO of French gaming giant Ubisoft told AFP on Monday.
Speaking at a Los Angeles event showcasing upcoming releases, Yves Guillemot said generative AI, or Gen AI, could make open-world games like Ubisoft's blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise feel even "more alive."