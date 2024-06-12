House of the Dragon: Fantasy drama returns for more blood and fire

The eight-episode second series kicks off next Sunday, plunging fans back into the mythical continent of Westeros, set almost two centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones"
"House of the Dragon" returns next week after a strike-related delay, promising more of the blood, fire and power struggles that fans of the "Game of Thrones" universe have come to expect.
The eight-episode second series kicks off next Sunday, plunging fans back into the mythical continent of Westeros, set almost two centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones".