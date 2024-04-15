IPL 2024: Once forgotten, Shivam Dube is now a frontrunner for India's World Cup squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were 60-2 in 7.5 overs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 14 at Wankhede Stadium. It was a below-par score considering the dew factor and easy batting conditions. Chennai needed a magical performance to turn it around and challenge a strong Mumbai batting line-up in the second innings.
All eyes were on Shivam Dube, Chennai’s go-to man in the last few seasons, and their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who was already batting in the middle. Dube is a strongly-built, tall man who has a natural bat swing and is capable of hitting huge sixes. His timing and ability to identify the right balls make him even more dangerous.