Clouds gather over Japan's ambitious Osaka World Expo

One of the largest wooden structures ever built is taking shape in Osaka, but hopes that Expo 2025 will unite the world are being dogged by cost blowouts and a lack of public enthusiasm.
The imposing circular centrepiece will be crowned by a 20-metre-high (65-foot) sloping canopy, designed by top architect Sou Fujimoto, known as the "Grand Roof".
It has a circumference of a staggering two kilometres and 161 countries and territories will show off their trade opportunities and cultural attractions at pavilions within the vast latticed ring.