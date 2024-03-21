IPL 2024: Ten uncapped players to look forward to

The Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy has an interesting line written on it: Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi, a Sanskrit saying that means ‘where talent meets opportunity’.
The 20-20 tournament was started by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2008 and has since changed world cricket in many ways. Helping budding talent showcase their skills is one of its major contributions to Indian cricket. In fact, for the last few years, even new talent from other parts of the world has found its way by playing in the IPL.