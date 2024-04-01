IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, the new speed gun of India

“Speed” is the word that has dominated the headlines in Indian cricket circles since March 30. In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants were hosting Punjab Kings at Ekana Stadium and things were going great for Punjab. They were 88 for none in nine overs, chasing 200.
Then Lucknow brought on Mayank Yadav, a name that was unheard of, at least for people who did not follow India’s domestic cricket. A young pacer debuting in the world’s most-watched cricket league is a challenging experience. Still, before people could say anything about him, everyone suddenly started noticing the speedometer.