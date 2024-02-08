Amid India's batting galaxy, Jasprit Bumrah emerges as the lone bowling star

Ask any young cricketer in India who their role model is, and almost everyone would say, “Sachin, Virat or Dhoni”! From the initial days itself, India has produced quite a few batting heroes. Sunil Gavaskar. Sachin Tendulkar. Rahul Dravid. Virender Sehwag. Virat Kohli. The list is long.
But how many such bowling stars has India seen? Maybe Bishan Singh Bedi, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin—all spinners though. Kapil Dev seems to be the only sparkling name among pace bowlers, but again, he was an all-rounder.