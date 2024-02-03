The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story: From battling hunger to developing an insatiable hunger for runs

The greatest of cricketers get nervous in the 90s. The fear of getting out when you are close to achieving a big milestone is common. But when you are Yashasvi Jaiswal—who has overcome every possible fear in life—how can you be afraid of anything?
The 22-year-old was batting on 94 in the second Test against England on Friday when he walked down the track and lifted the ball over the long-on fence to bring up his century. It was Jaiswal’s second Test hundred after he started his career with a magnificent 171 against the West Indies on his debut last year.