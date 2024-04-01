In Photos: Easter celebrations around the world and a plea for peace



People wearing colorful costumes and bonnets march during the annual Easter Bonnet Parade outside Saint Patrick's Cathedral and Fifth Avenue in New York City on March 31, 2024, to celebrate Easter.





A devotee in a Pathani suit attends Easter Sunday service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan in Karachi on March 31, 2024.







People take part in rolling hard-boiled eggs on Fleet Street outside St Bride's Church in London, UK, following the kindling of the Easter Fire and the church service at dawn on March 31, 2024.







Christian families living in the town of Alqosh start their preparations for Easter as they paint Easter eggs in various colors and patterns in Mosul, Iraq, on March 30, 2024.







A Chinese Catholic infant is baptised during an Easter mass at a church in Beijing, China, on March 30, 2024.







Representing Judas the betrayer, a boy in hay costume walks through the village of Stradoun accompanied by local boys sounding wooden rattles as a part of an Easter celebration near Vysoke Myto, Czech Republic, on March 30, 2024.







Descendants of the indigenous West Slavic ethnic group Sorbian in traditional clothes gather and sing at dawn to joyfully proclaim the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday in Rohne, Germany, on March 31, 2024.







A devotee makes a solemn presence at a church service at Sector 34 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on the day of Easter on March 31, 2024. The day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.







Believers at The Door Christian Fellowship Church perform a play using gun replica in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Christ during an Easter Sunday Sermon on March 31, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.







The mayor of Madrid (left) and the mayor of Zaragoza (centre) join a parade of drummers, organised by ‘Real e Ilustre Congregacion de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad y Desamparo’ and the the Madrid City Council, to mark the end of Madrid's Holy Week in Spain on March 31, 2024





Inflatable anime icons accompany a reenactment of the Crucifixion during the an Easter Parade at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, Korea, on March 30, 2024.





A huge wooden Easter wheel, stuffed with straw is set on fire, and rolls down a hill leaving a trail of flames behind it in Lügde, a town in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on March 31, 2024. The historic Lügde Easter Wheel Race was declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2018.







A general view shows St. Peter's Square during the Easter Mass presided over by Pope Francis in Vatican City, Vatican, on March 31, 2024. At the Mass, Pope Francis delivered his Easter message, praying especially for the Holy Land, Ukraine, Myanmar, Syria, Lebanon, Africa, and for victims of human trafficking, unborn children, and all those who are experiencing hard times.







Members of Gabola church drink shots of white wine during a church service on Easter Sunday in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 31, 2024. The church was founded by Tsietsi Makiti to create a space for ‘imbibers’ who would ordinarily be rejected by traditional and orthodox Christian churches







A scene at the banquet from an open-air play organised by Helsinki Lutheran church in the central Senaatintori square on the occasion of Easter in Helsinki, Finland, on March 30, 2024.





