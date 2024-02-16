Fluent and fearless: Sarfaraz Khan's long road to a dream debut

After receiving his debut cap ahead of the third Test between India and England at Rajkot, Sarfaraz Khan ran towards the boundary ropes, where his teary-eyed father and wife cheered in pride. Khan hugged his father, Naushad Khan, and handed the prestigious Indian Test cap to him. Naushad kissed the cap and all three of them were teary-eyed.
It seemed like a movie scene. Naushad Khan, who aspired to represent India, played competitive cricket for Mumbai but couldn’t make it through. However, he decided to live his dream through his three sons, Sarfaraz Khan, Moin Khan and Musheer Khan. While Sarfaraz and Musheer picked up the bat and ball, Moin decided to venture into the training aspect of the game.