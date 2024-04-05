IPL 2024: Picked by 'accident', Shashank Singh turns out to be the real Punjab King

“When I go to bat, I have to believe I am the best,” Shashank Singh said after his match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Only a few have self-belief as strong as Singh’s. It needed a character like him to overcome a blunder that Punjab Kings made in the 2024 IPL Auction. They raised the paddle to buy Shashank Singh but once the auctioneer’s hammer came down, they indicated they had bought the wrong player. There was another player with the same name, hence the confusion.