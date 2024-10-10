Tata crown jewel TCS, sans Ratan Tata, reports earnings today: Five points to ponder

On an end-of-era day for the Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services gears up to report its earnings shortly after markets today
Tata Consultancy, India’s biggest IT services company and historically referred to as the crown jewel of the Tata Group, finds itself reporting quarterly earnings on the day Ratan Tata, embodiment of the group, died.
TCS does not provide any quantitative projections, but investors will be keenly analysing any forward-looking comments from CEO and MD K Krithivasan and his top colleagues. Here are five points to ponder: