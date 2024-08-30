How Wipro is fighting to regain its mojo

Wipro, whose founder is as renowned for his philanthropy as for building a global IT business, is fighting for its spot among the top IT services companies out of India
When Wipro reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings results on July 19, it was once again the worst performer among India’s top IT services companies in recent memory. Revenue was down by almost 5 percent from the year earlier period, bookings were down nearly 12 percent and large contract wins were lower by close to 4 percent.
