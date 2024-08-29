Murugappa Group: Masters of all trades

From sugar to agro and cycles to financial services, the Murugappa Group has grown from strength to strength since Independence
With a global footprint spanning 40 countries, across six continents, the usually-reticent Murugappa Group operates 29 businesses employing over 73,000 people in sectors as varied as agriculture, engineering and financial services. Yet, it retains a rather low-profile for a company that churns over ₹75,000 crore in annual revenue.
(This story appears in the 23 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)