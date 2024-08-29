Broadridge Client Summit 2024 sets the stage for the future of financial services industry

Eliciting client inputs on products and technologies
The financial services industry is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by rapid technological advancements and a growing demand for innovative solutions. Against this dynamic backdrop, Broadridge Financial Solutions hosted the "Driving What's Next" Client Summit 2024 in Bengaluru, bringing together 90 customer leaders to discuss four pillars - wealth management, communications, new-age technologies, and talent. With CNBC TV18 as media partner, the summit served as a platform for transformative discussions on how Broadridge could help clients better, by improving current products and building new ones that would facilitate them in future.