Hindustan Unilever: How FMCG giant tailored itself for India

Ups and downs have been a part of Hindustan Unilever's nine-decade India journey. Its adaptability gave it the right to win
In the nine decades that Hindustan Unilever has been a part of the Indian business landscape, it has managed to achieve a rare distinction reserved for very few Indian businesses. The purveyors and users of its products don’t think of it as a multinational company. Instead, they think of its products as Indian, its managers as Indian and its owners as Indian.
(This story appears in the 23 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)