  4. Masaba Gupta on the 'small' things that make a 'big' difference in life

From being an angry and confused teenager to becoming a self-assured powerhouse of talent, Masaba Gupta talks to Forbes India's Neha Bothra about how she found her calling in life. The successful fashion designer, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a self-made woman, shares her entrepreneurial journey of building the 'House of Masaba', how her dream of becoming an actor came true, and why she believes in destiny. Gupta also discusses business plans, upcoming projects, new brand launches, and more
By: Neha Bothra
Published: Aug 28, 2024

