Improving access to drugs: The critical role of supply chain risk

A simple way of thinking about medical criticality, supply chain risk and their interactions can lead to more sustainable solutions for drug shortages
When pharmacists in France walked out of their counters en masse and went into the streets on 30 May, it was not just about their compensation and prospects. Their strike – the first in 10 years – surfaced a far wider problem.
