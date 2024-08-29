South Asia air pollution fell in 2022, but remains major killer: report

For two decades, air pollution has increased annually in South Asia, but satellite data for 2022-the most recent year available-showed a surprise 18 percent fall
A surprise improvement in air quality in South Asia in 2022 drove a decline in global pollution, with favourable weather a likely factor, a new report said Wednesday.
But the region continues to breathe the world's most-polluted air, with its residents losing more than 3.5 years of life expectancy on average, the annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) warned.