Air pollution drives 7 percent of deaths in big Indian cities: study

Smog-filled Indian cities, including the capital, Delhi, suffer from some of the world's worst air pollution, choking the lungs of residents and posing a rising threat to health still being revealed by researchers
More than seven percent of all deaths in 10 of India's biggest cities are linked to air pollution, a large study said Thursday, leading researchers to call for action to save tens of thousands of lives a year.
