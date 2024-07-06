From NEET-UG paper leak to paradoxical Indo-China relationship: Our top stories of the week

Life is not easy for students in India these days. This is the transition season--from exam to admissions. Various paper leaks, sudden exam cancellations, delayed counselling, and the whole nine yards of bureaucracy create a suffocating wrap around students and their families. Education is the ladder to a successful career, and to have that piece of paper to climb the next step, some choose extreme routes and end up ruining the process for everyone. In recent years, the UPTET paper, Bihar Public Service Commission paper, and various state board exam papers were leaked, leaving applicants' lives in limbo. The current NEET-UG paper leak scam is no different. On July 8, the Supreme Court will hear various pleas about a re-exam. But that still might not solve the frustration, mental toll and even the financial burden of these malpractices on an average student. Here are some stories that shine a light on the plight of the aspirants.2) Ready for beyond
Agnikul Cosmos, a space launch vehicle startup in Chennai, built a one-of-a-kind, one-piece 3D-printed engine for their space launch vehicle Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD). On May 30, at 7:15 am local time, the indigenously designed and developed rocket lifted off from Sriharikota, home to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) Satish Dhawan spaceport. The launch created history not only for India's space exploration ambitions but also for the world seeking more efficient ways to conquer the world beyond this blue planet. Co-founders Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM have already set up their next big goal--going to orbit as soon as possible. But how did a startup that began in 2017 take such a giant leap? Here is the answer3) Strategies for investing in current times
Recently, the promoters of Mankind Pharma reduced their shareholding in the company to comply with minimum public shareholding norms stipulated by markets regulator Sebi. Similarly, Vedanta said it was paring its stake to repay debt. Cipla promoters sold shares for philanthropy. If the promoter group has a higher share in the ownership, it signals confidence in the company and its performance. This also serves as reassurance to the retail investors. However, in the first half of 2024, several promoters diluted their shares from the companies for various reasons. And this dilution spree is expected to cross $12.4 billion in the coming months. Prashant Jain, CIO and fund manager of 3P Investment Managers explains the rising prevalence of promoters cashing out partially.
Discover
1) Of paradoxical partnerships
Epics have been written about the complicated relationship between India and China. Some favour the Indian stance, some prefer the Chinese approach, and some focus on the nuances of this tricky engagement, which always finds ways to function--be it geopolitical tensions, trade issues, or the recent China Plus One policy adopted by the larger world. Recent news reports suggest that the Indian government has been making a move on approving Chinese company investments in the country. The good omen has made the electronics manufacturing sector (EMS) happy. Prominent players in the industry, such as Dixon Technologies, are finding ways to pursue joint ventures with Chinese partners. What does the new initiative mean for the sector? How might the equations change if the aforementioned issues escalated? Let's find some answers here.2) From advocacy to awareness
All research and reports suggest that women and children are more vulnerable and are disproportionately affected by climate change. For instance, in rural areas, with water depletion, women have to walk longer distances to procure it. When there is less food and lower agricultural output, it affects women nutritionally since they are the last to eat in families. If men start drinking due to crop failure, women could be victims of domestic violence. Uthara Narayanan of Buzz Women believes these same reasons can also make women active change agents for sustainability. While startups are busy finding technical solutions and governments with their various accords, there are communities of women who are bringing their might and perspective to drive action against climate change. Get to know more about Buzz Women, WarriorMoms and many others.3) Engaging on a special frequency
In the modern organisation, the equation is not as simple as “work hard and success will follow”. It also matters who notices you doing the hard work and who you can access. This is where networking is vital. It is no secret that golf and weekday informal drinks among men are all about networking, not for the love of the game or an appreciation of the art of mixology. Men are direct, intentional and strategic in their networking. Studies like the one by the Kellogg School of Management, published in 2019, show that if women try the same approach to networking, they fail. So, how do women network? Why do their connections go beyond mere work and deals? Why do relations and empathy take priority over transactions and aggression? Let's take a look.4) Be a smart worker
Malissa Clark is an associate professor of industrial and organisational psychology at the University of Georgia in the US, where she leads the Healthy Work Lab. She is known globally for her scholarship on workaholism and worker well-being. She believes the 'always on culture' carries massive costs to individuals and organisations. Individuals work more now because technology allows work to follow them wherever they go. Instead of aligning work better with personal and family lives, this flexibility takes a toll on performance and mental health. So what should one do to bring some equilibrium in their lives? In an interview with Forbes India, Clark shares practical ways to choose balance over work obsession.