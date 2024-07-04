How India-China partnerships are reshaping component manufacturing

Chinese investments will help Indian electronics makers rise up the components manufacturing value chain. However, if geopolitical tensions escalate, they could jeopardise these joint ventures
India-China relations have been sour for the past couple of years. Recent news reports, however, suggest that the government has been making a move on approving Chinese company investments into India. This has prompted companies, especially in the electronics manufacturing sector (EMS), to pursue joint ventures (JVs) with Chinese partners.