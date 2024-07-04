Meet Srinivas Narayanan, OpenAI's Indian-origin VP

The vice president of ChatGPT-maker on July 3 inaugurated the Global INDIAai Summit 2024 in the capital city alongside ministers and MeitY officials. He spoke about how AI has added speed and dynamism to an already-vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India
The auditorium in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam was buzzing on Wednesday with industry veterans, students, delegates of 15 member countries of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), and ministers from the central government. Leaders of global tech giants like Nvidia, AMD, Microsoft, Intel and AWS were also present. Among everyone, OpenAI’s Indian-origin vice president attracted the most attention, with attendees gathering around him for a selfie. Srinivas Narayanan inaugurated the Global INDIAai Summit 2024 alongside IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Government of Japan’s Hiroshi Yoshida, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh, and MeitY officials.
Narayanan grew up in Chennai and first learnt about artificial intelligence (AI) in 1994. During his undergraduate days at IIT-Madras, he wrote his first AI chess program. “Unlike the chess kids from Chennai these days, my AI chess wasn't very good. So, I couldn't have imagined back then that 30 years later, I would be talking about AI at a prestigious forum like this,” he said, addressing the gathering.