Can Apple's partnership with OpenAI revive Siri?

Apple, which has been on an overdrive to catch up with the generative AI wave, is integrating ChatGPT into experiences within iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing users--and Siri--to access its capabilities
Siri came to life 12 years ago, a day before Steve Jobs passed away. Apple developed the personal assistant application for two years before releasing it as part of the iPhone 4S. The voice-recognition software was built on natural language processing, a subset of artificial intelligence (AI). But Siri couldn’t keep up for long, to the extent that users felt frustrated when it failed to carry out the simplest of tasks.