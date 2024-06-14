Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: Tragic homecoming

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 14, 2024 03:42:25 PM IST
Updated: Jun 14, 2024 03:51:48 PM IST

Relatives mourn near the deceased after the coffins' arrival on an Indian Air Force plane from Kuwait at the Cochin International Airport in Kochi on June 14, 2024. Grieving families kept a solemn vigil in the terminal of an Indian airport on June 14 as the bodies of dozens of migrant workers killed in a Kuwait building fire returned home. Wednesday's dawn blaze quickly engulfed a housing block home to some of the many foreign labourers servicing the oil-rich gulf state's economy.
Image: Arun Chandrabose / AFP

