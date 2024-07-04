NEET Exam Row: Students in Kota helpless, frustrated, angry and confused

Aspirants await Supreme Court decision on ReNEET on July 8 amid controversy about paper leaks. They confess there is no motivation to pursue their dreams or the momentum to study again. And that the uncertainty and financial pressure are taking a mental toll
Newton Kumar and Lakshya Raj came to Kota two years ago with one aspiration and a single aim—clearing the NEET exam to become doctors. “My only dream was to become a doctor,” says Kumar, 21, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. His friend, Raj, adds, “My dream was to become the first doctor in my district.”