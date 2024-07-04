Climate cinema is not new in India. What would it take for it to become mainstream?

India has a rich history of environmental films, mostly fiction, that were never looked at from an ecological lens. After the 1990s, such films have been fewer, but some filmmakers are now changing that, even winning the occasional Oscar
The year is 1971, and an unlikely cinematic pair has caught the public’s fancy. Actor Rajesh Khanna and… an elephant.
Haathi Mere Saathi (and its catchy title song, ‘Chal, chal, chal, mere haathi, O mere saathi’), a story about an orphan (Khanna) and four elephants building a life and livelihood together, captured the imagination of the Indian moviegoer, making it a record-breaking hit that year. More than 50 years later, another human-elephant film from India made history, as The Elephant Whisperers (2022) won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short, a first for the country.