Bhumi Pednekar: Leading by example

Bhumi Pednekar wants to make a lasting impact through her climate-related initiatives. The actor, who was named as the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader, is also investing in businesses that promote sustainable choice
As we wait for Bhumi Pednekar at Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) office in Andheri, Mumbai, on an unbearably sultry afternoon in end-May, someone earnestly suggests that we ask the actor about combating the heat and extreme weather conditions. The comment was not out of place. The 34-year-old artiste’s name is synonymous with climate issues because of her relentless efforts and initiatives to create awareness about a crisis that needs urgent, and constant, action. And her role as a crusader has now been acknowledged globally as well.
(This story appears in the 28 June, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)