Deep Tech India: Why Arpit Agarwal at Blume wants to see a lot more patient capital

In this episode, Arpit Agarwal, a partner at Blume Ventures, talks about how he sees India's deep-tech ecosystem growing. Returns on successful deep-tech companies can be impressive, but the ecosystem will need to find ways to match the money for long-gestation projects with focused execution, Agarwal says. Even as the next generation of deep science and engineering-based startups begin to emerge in India, long-term capital is necessary, especially in sectors such as life sciences, for example