There is power in asking for what you want: Oscar-winner Guneet Monga at FILA 2023

Good stories have the power to inspire, transform and create positive action. They also challenge stereotypes and promote empathy and understanding across cultures and backgrounds. With the Oscar-winning documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers', producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves told the story of the bond shared between humans and animals and the beauty of them working in symbiosis. At the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, Guneet Monga took the stage to lay bare the storytelling process, producing a story in an equity-driven industry, and more
Published: Apr 3, 2023

