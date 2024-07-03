Celebrate those who work smarter, not longer: Malissa Clark

An 'always on culture' carries massive costs to both individuals and organisations, says Clark, who leads the Healthy Work Lab at the University of Georgia
Malissa Clark is an associate professor of industrial and organisational psychology at the University of Georgia in the US, where she leads the Healthy Work Lab. She is known globally for her scholarship on workaholism and worker well-being. In an interview with Forbes India, she talks about practical ways to choose balance over work obsession. Edited excerpts:
Q. Why a book on ‘workaholism’ now? How have the pandemic and digitally enabled workspaces impacted the trend?
In many cultures—India included—the pressure to be working long hours is not new. Unfortunately, it seems as though our relationship with work has gotten even more unhealthy in recent years with two key factors being the pandemic and technology.