How reframing Friday could boost your productivity while busting stress at work

Never put off until tomorrow what you can do today! This well-known expression could be the new mantra for Fridays, at least in the context of work.
How would you fancy devoting a whole day to your most arduous professional tasks, without any source of distraction, so that you can leave for the weekend with the weight off your mind? That's what 'focus Friday' is all about. This method, adopted by some American companies, not only boosts productivity, but also makes people feel much less stressed. Here's how it works.