MRF: Present in everyday life

Chennai-headquartered MRF's long road from making balloons to fighter aircraft tyres
Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) traces its inception to 1946, when KM Mammen Mappillai, a science graduate of Madras Christian College, started off on his entrepreneurial journey. With limited financial means, he set up shop in a small shed in Tiruvottiyur, Madras (now Chennai), to make balloons. Mappillai and his wife Kunjamma worked at the factory, and he took the balloons out for sale. Over the next three years, they started making latex cast toys, gloves and contraceptives.
(This story appears in the 23 August, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)