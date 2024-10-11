Ratan Naval Tata: Legend through the years

Image by : Network18 Graphics
Tata Group's chairman emeritus, veteran industrialist, and a visionary, Ratan Naval Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.
Image by : Network18 Graphics
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a statement said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."
Image by : Network18 Graphics
Despite coming from the family that created the companies, Tata started at the bottom of the ladder as an assistant at Telco's Jamshedpur plant.
Image by : Network18 Graphics
Under the leadership of RNT, as he was sometimes referred, the salt-to-software conglomerate underwent global expansion and diversification across industries. His work with Tata Motors--launching Indica and Nano--feature in business history books as two legendary moves.
Image by : Network18 Graphics
Reversing the 'colonism', Tata Group went on global buying spree under RNT's leadership. Tata Group has acquired iconic British brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Tetley, Brunner Mond, and Anglo-Dutch Corus.
Image by : Network18 Graphics
When Ratan Tata decided to retire...
Image by : Network18 Graphics
Here's how Tata Trust and philanthropic initiatives from Ratan Tata impacted lives.
Image by : Network18 Graphics
How India honoured Ratan Tata for his contributions to the development and betterment of the nation.
Image by : Network18 Graphics
Words from Ratan Naval Tata one can never forget.