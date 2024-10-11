Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photo Gallery
  4. Ratan Naval Tata: Legend through the years

Ratan Naval Tata: Legend through the years

Ratan Tata not only transformed the Tata Group into a salt-to-cars behemoth but also shaped the future of the Indian economy. Here's a look at his journey and the legacy he leaves behind
By: Forbes India
Published: Oct 10, 2024
Tata Group's chairman emeritus, veteran industrialist, and a visionary, Ratan Naval Tata passed away

Image by : Network18 Graphics

1/9

Tata Group's chairman emeritus, veteran industrialist, and a visionary, Ratan Naval Tata passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a statement said,

Image by : Network18 Graphics

2/9

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a statement said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."
Despite coming from the family that created the companies, Tata started at the bottom of the ladder

Image by : Network18 Graphics

3/9

Despite coming from the family that created the companies, Tata started at the bottom of the ladder as an assistant at Telco's Jamshedpur plant.
Under the leadership of RNT, as he was sometimes referred, the salt-to-software conglomerate underwe

Image by : Network18 Graphics

4/9

Under the leadership of RNT, as he was sometimes referred, the salt-to-software conglomerate underwent global expansion and diversification across industries. His work with Tata Motors--launching Indica and Nano--feature in business history books as two legendary moves.
Reversing the 'colonism', Tata Group went on global buying spree under RNT's leadership. Tata Group

Image by : Network18 Graphics

5/9

Reversing the 'colonism', Tata Group went on global buying spree under RNT's leadership. Tata Group has acquired iconic British brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Tetley, Brunner Mond, and Anglo-Dutch Corus.
When Ratan Tata decided to retire...

Image by : Network18 Graphics

6/9

When Ratan Tata decided to retire...
Here's how Tata Trust and philanthropic initiatives from Ratan Tata impacted lives.

Image by : Network18 Graphics

7/9

Here's how Tata Trust and philanthropic initiatives from Ratan Tata impacted lives.
How India honoured Ratan Tata for his contributions to the development and betterment of the nation.

Image by : Network18 Graphics

8/9

How India honoured Ratan Tata for his contributions to the development and betterment of the nation.
Words from Ratan Naval Tata one can never forget.

Image by : Network18 Graphics

9/9

Words from Ratan Naval Tata one can never forget.

More Photo Gallery

1_GettyImages-901213222

Ratan Tata: A titan moves on

Oct 10, 2024
1_GermanyBeerFestivalOktoberfest

In Pictures: The sober-curious generation on an alcohol-free, healthy high

Oct 9, 2024
OPening_ForbesUnder30_20241004_MX_131

Forbes India Under 30 Soiree: Celebrating the trailblazing talent

Oct 8, 2024
Adventures of Tintin_BG

'The Adventures of Tintin': A story of boy reporter's return from hiatus

Sep 26, 2024
1_shutterstock_2282980519

Tupperware: The legacy of an airtight plastic food bowl

Sep 21, 2024
1_GettyImages-2170076798

Ganesh Chaturthi: Colourful variations of a divine faith

Sep 13, 2024
See More