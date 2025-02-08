Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Under 30 2025
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. NBA unveils new Asia Pacific youth basketball tournament

NBA unveils new Asia Pacific youth basketball tournament

The NBA is working with Singaporean authorities to begin the multi-year partnership by holding an immersive basketball and entertainment festival in the city in June

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Feb 8, 2025 10:37:36 AM IST
Updated: Feb 7, 2025 05:43:02 PM IST

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is collaborating with Singapore to bring a series of basketball initiatives to the city-state. Photography Angela Weiss / AFP©The National Basketball Association (NBA) is collaborating with Singapore to bring a series of basketball initiatives to the city-state. Photography Angela Weiss / AFP©

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said Thursday it was collaborating with Singapore to bring a series of basketball initiatives to the city-state, including an invitational for the Asia Pacific's best young players.

The NBA is working with Singaporean authorities to begin the multi-year partnership by holding an immersive basketball and entertainment festival in the city in June.

Related stories

The festival will feature open courts, player appearances, meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive clinics and photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the championship trophy awarded to the winning team of the NBA Finals.

The highlight will be the NBA Rising Stars Invitational tournament, which will feature leading boys' and girls' high school teams from 11 countries and territories across the region.

In a video message, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said: "Basketball is the second most-played sport amongst youth in Asia, and our goal with the NBA Rising Stars Invitational is to build on that momentum and provide a stage for top players to compete alongside and against their peers from across the region."

Read More

The tournament "will help accelerate and elevate the basketball ecosystem in Asia-Pacific while serving as a viable pathway for players to receive additional basketball training," he added.

NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh said the event would have a huge impact on young players.

Also read: NBA's ambition is to be the No 2 sport after cricket: Rajah Chaudhry

"I think for the kids that will be coming here for the Rising Stars Challenge, it is going to be phenomenal because it is going to take them to new heights," said the two-time NBA champion.

"When a child with a big, huge imagination sees things that they didn't know existed, that elevates everything and you're going to see some of those kids inspired."

The NBA expanded its presence in the region by opening an office in Singapore in 2022, joining other offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Manila, Mumbai and Shanghai.

From Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 to Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise through the ranks, our top stories of the week
Explained: Why nuclear energy is back in fashion again
X