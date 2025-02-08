NBA unveils new Asia Pacific youth basketball tournament

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said Thursday it was collaborating with Singapore to bring a series of basketball initiatives to the city-state, including an invitational for the Asia Pacific's best young players.

The NBA is working with Singaporean authorities to begin the multi-year partnership by holding an immersive basketball and entertainment festival in the city in June.

The festival will feature open courts, player appearances, meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive clinics and photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the championship trophy awarded to the winning team of the NBA Finals.

The highlight will be the NBA Rising Stars Invitational tournament, which will feature leading boys' and girls' high school teams from 11 countries and territories across the region.

In a video message, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said: "Basketball is the second most-played sport amongst youth in Asia, and our goal with the NBA Rising Stars Invitational is to build on that momentum and provide a stage for top players to compete alongside and against their peers from across the region."