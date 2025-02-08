From Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 to Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise through the ranks, our top stories of the week

1) Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2025

It is that time of the year. The most coveted and highly-anticipated Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 list is out now. This year, the list comprises achievers from 19 categories, from enterprise technology and clean energy to agritech and design. Artificial intelligence, which promises to solve so many problems and change millions of lives, makes its debut on the list. From Nancy Tyagi to Rohit Saraf to D Gukesh to Yashasvi Jaiswal, here's a look at who made the cut.

2) In sync with fiscal policy

At the year's first MPC meeting, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra chose not to err on the side of caution and reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. The rate-setting panel unanimously voted to revive growth against a volatile global economic backdrop. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unleashed the best policy measure in her Union Budget speech to boost consumption. She announced zero income tax payments for up to an income of Rs12 lakh annually (under the new tax regime). The decision was made to improve the expendable income for people. Both decisions are made to stimulate the economy. But is that enough? Here are some answers.

3) US tariffs and the Indian stock market

The nonstop executive orders machine in the White House of Trump Administration 2.0 has everyone around the globe on edge, and Indian stock markets appear to be no exception. Investors are dumping Indian stocks and flocking to assets like bonds. FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech did little to get them out of this bearish mode and buy Indian stocks. Here's an analysis of why Indian equities, once touted as the best markets for maximum returns, have lost their sheen over the past few months.