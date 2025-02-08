South Korea orders all airports to install bird detection cameras, radars

South Korean authorities said Thursday all airports across the country will be ordered to install bird detection cameras and radars after the Jeju Air crash that left 179 people dead.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan in South Korea's southwest on December 29 carrying 181 passengers and crew when it belly-landed at Muan airport and exploded in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

It was the worst-ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

At the moment of the accident, the pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing attempt. The plane crashed on its second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which prompted national mourning with memorials set up across the country.