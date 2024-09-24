XB-1: New supersonic aircraft reminiscent of Concorde





American start-up Boom Supersonic is planning to develop the very first supersonic aircraft powered by 100% sustainable fuel. The aircraft, named Overture, would succeed Concorde in providing ultrafast connections between Europe and the United States, more than 20 years after the latter ceased operation. The new aircraft also echoes its predecessor's unique, long and slender design.





Boom Supersonic is currently flying a demonstrator, the XB-1, over the Mojave Desert in California. A first supersonic flight (at Mach 1) is now expected by the end of 2024, following the green light given from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). All these tests are designed to ensure the aircraft's reliability and maneuverability. Above all, they lay the foundations for the firm's future Overture plane.Boom Supersonic's planned supersonic aircraft is particularly ambitious. On paper, Overture is presented as the very first supersonic high-speed aircraft to have zero carbon footprint, flying on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This type of fuel is produced from various more or less renewable resources, such as biomass, algae, agricultural or food waste, or hydrogen. Dimensional Energy and Air Company will supply up to 30 million liters of SAF per year for the Overture flight test program.Boom Supersonic envisions an aircraft capable of cruising at Mach 1.7, or nearly 2,100 km/h, at an altitude of 18,000 m, with up to 80 passengers on board. Its appearance is reminiscent of Concorde, especially as it will be 60 m long, compared to 62 m for its famous predecessor.If all goes well, the Overture should be unveiled in 2025, fly in 2026 and carry its first passengers by 2029, flying at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Several airlines (American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines) have already shown an interest in this aircraft, pledging to order several models when it becomes available.There's no shortage of supersonic aircraft projects in the pipeline, For example, by 2035, the Swiss start-up Destinus aims to have hydrogen-powered aircraft flying between Frankfurt and Sydney in just four hours, versus 20 hours today. Its aircraft will be powered by liquid hydrogen and will emit no CO2. Meanwhile, a Chinese company wants to revolutionize suborbital flight and compete directly with the airlines by offering ultra-fast space travel. The idea is to link two major cities like Beijing and Dubai in just one hour.