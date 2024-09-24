XB-1: New supersonic aircraft reminiscent of Concorde

American startup Boom Supersonic envisions an aircraft capable of cruising at Mach 1.7, or nearly 2,100 km/h, at an altitude of 18,000 m, with up to 80 passengers on board
American start-up Boom Supersonic is planning to develop the very first supersonic aircraft powered by 100% sustainable fuel. The aircraft, named Overture, would succeed Concorde in providing ultrafast connections between Europe and the United States, more than 20 years after the latter ceased operation. The new aircraft also echoes its predecessor's unique, long and slender design.