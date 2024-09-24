Rajesh Ganesan at Zoho's ManageEngine on plan for small AI models for IT management

In this episode, Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine at Zoho Corp, India's biggest software company, talks about how generative AI is beginning to influence IT management. It's an area where ManageEngine offers a suite of some 65 products to enterprise customers. Ganesan also talks about building small AI models focused on specific needs such as observability of data, for example, or specific cybersecurity functions. He also spoke about developing such solutions to support various regional languages spoken in India