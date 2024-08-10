Flying's never been safer, says MIT study

The fatality rate fell to 1 per every 13.7 million passenger boardings globally in the 2018-2022 period, a major improvement from 1 per 7.9 million boardings in 2008-2017, according to a paper by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Flying can be a nerve-wracking experience for many people—but a new study out Thursday finds commercial air travel keeps getting safer, with the risk of death halving every decade.
The fatality rate fell to 1 per every 13.7 million passenger boardings globally in the 2018-2022 period, a major improvement from 1 per 7.9 million boardings in 2008-2017, according to a paper by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).